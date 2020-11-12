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Poster of Les uns et les autres
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Les uns et les autres
7.7

Les uns et les autres

, 1981
Les uns et les autres
France / Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of Les uns et les autres
7.7

Cast

Daniel Olbrychski
Daniel Olbrychski
Karl Kremer
Geraldine Chaplin
Geraldine Chaplin
Sara Glenn
Nicole Garcia
Nicole Garcia
Anne Meyer
Robert Hossein
Robert Hossein
Robert Prat
Jorge Donn
Lead Dancer of Boléro
Jorge Donn
Lead Dancer of Boléro
Rita Poelvoorde
Tatiana & Tania Itovitch
Macha Méril
Macha Méril
Magda Kremer
Évelyne Bouix
Edith
Évelyne Bouix
Edith
Francis Huster
Francis
Raymond Pellegrin
M. Raymond
Director Claude Lelouch
Writer Claude Lelouch
Composer Michel Legrand, Francis Lai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 1981
World premiere 27 May 1981
Release date
7 July 1983 Australia
25 May 1983 Colombia
17 January 1983 Denmark
27 May 1981 France
19 June 1985 Germany
17 October 2015 Japan
4 February 1984 Mexico
28 January 1982 Netherlands
25 November 1981 Portugal
28 January 1982 Spain 16
13 May 1982 Uruguay
Production Les Films 13, TF1
Also known as
Les uns et les autres, Bolero, Los unos y los otros, Bolero: Dance of Life, Dance of Life, De Enen en de Anderen, Egyesek és mások, Ein jeglicher wird seinen Lohn empfangen..., I zoi einai ena bolero, Jedni a Druzí, Jedni i drudzy, Melodia de la vida, Melodía de la vida, Na podstawie wspomnień jednych i drugich, Oi men kai oi de, Retratos da Vida, Uns e os Outros, Uns e... os Outros, Vieni ir kiti, Within Memory, Болеро, Одни и Другие, 愛と哀しみのボレロ, 戰火浮生錄, Bolero (Les uns et les autres)

Film rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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