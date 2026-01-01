Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Friday the 13th Part III
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Friday the 13th Part III
5.6

Friday the 13th Part III

, 1982
Friday the 13th Part III
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Friday the 13th Part III
5.6

Cast

Dana Kimmell
Chris
Tracie Savage
Debbie
Richard Brooker
Jason
Terry Ballard
State Trooper #2
Gloria Charles
Fox
Anne Gaybis
The Cashier
Rachel Howard
Chili
David Katims
Chuck
Paul Kratka
Rick
Cheri Maugans
Edna
Director Steve Miner
Writer Sean S. Cunningham, Martin Kitrosser, Carol Watson, Victor Miller, Ron Kurz
Composer Harry Manfredini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 13 August 1982
Release date
27 October 1983 Argentina +18
10 February 1983 Australia R 18+
16 May 1985 Brazil
20 August 1982 Canada
9 September 1983 Denmark 15
16 February 1983 France 12
13 August 1982 Germany
12 May 1983 Great Britain 18
12 May 1983 Ireland 18
2 September 1983 Italy
29 April 1983 Japan
5 September 1985 Mexico C
15 September 1983 Netherlands 16
23 August 1983 Portugal
18 January 1983 Spain
29 March 1985 Sweden
13 August 1982 USA
3 February 1984 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $2,300,000
Worldwide Gross $36,697,702
Production Paramount Pictures, Jason Productions, Frank Mancuso Jr. Productions
Also known as
Friday the 13th Part III, Martes 13 (parte III), Friday the 13th: Part III, Sexta-Feira 13 - Parte 3, Und wieder ist Freitag der 13., Viernes 13 (parte III), 13. Cuma 3, 13日の金曜日PART3, 13號星期五第3集, Crystal Japan, Fredag den 13. 3. del i 3-D, Fredag den 13ende: del III, Fredagen den 13:e del 3, Fredagen den 13:e del 3 - Alla fasors blodiga dygn, Friday the 13th - Part III, Friday the 13th Part 3, Friday the 13th Part 3: 3D, Friday the 13th: Part 3, Kâbus, Le Tueur du Vendredi 2, Martes 13 (3.ª parte), Martes 13 (parte 3), Martes 13 III, Meurtres en 3 dimensions, Meurtres en 3Dimensions, Paraskevi kai 13 meros 3, Pátek třináctého 3, Péntek 13. - III. rész: Véres kirándulás, Perjantai 13. päivä, osa 3, Petak 13-ti, 3. deo, Petak 13.: 3. dio, Piątek trzynastego III, Piatok trinásteho 3, Reede 13: Osa 3, Sexta-Feira 13 - 3ª Parte, Vendredi 13 - Chapitre 3: Meurtres en 3D, Vendredi 13 chapitre III, Vendredi 13, 3e partie, Vendredi 13, chapitre 3 : Le Tueur du vendredi 2, Venerdì 13: parte III: Weekend di terrore, Viernes 13 (3.ª parte), Viernes 13 parte 3, Vineri 13: Partea a III-a, Vrijdag de dertiende - Deel 3, Week-end di terrore, Παρασκευή και 13 μέρος 3, П'ятниця 13: Частина 3, Петък 13-и: Част III, Пятница 13 - Часть 3, Пятница 13-е - Часть 3, 十三不祥日3, 十三号星期五3, 立體殺手, 黑色星期五3, Péntek 13. - III. rész: A véres kirándulás, Venerdì 13 parte III - Week-end di terrore

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Friday the 13th Part III

Jeepers Creepers III
Jeepers Creepers III Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
5.0
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Horror
2009, USA
6.0
Freddy vs. Jason
Freddy vs. Jason Action, Horror
2003, USA
6.0
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jeepers Creepers 2 Thriller, Horror
2003, USA
6.0
Jason X
Jason X Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2001, Canada / USA
4.0
Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III Horror, Thriller
1990, USA
5.0
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan Adventure, Horror, Thriller
1989, Canada
4.0
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood Horror, Thriller
1988, USA
5.0
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror
1987, USA
7.0
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives Horror, Thriller
1986, USA
6.0
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning Horror, Mystery, Thriller
1985, USA
4.0
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter Horror, Thriller
1984, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more