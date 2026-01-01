ProductionParamount Pictures, Jason Productions, Frank Mancuso Jr. Productions
Also known as
Friday the 13th Part III, Martes 13 (parte III), Friday the 13th: Part III, Sexta-Feira 13 - Parte 3, Und wieder ist Freitag der 13., Viernes 13 (parte III), 13. Cuma 3, 13日の金曜日PART3, 13號星期五第3集, Crystal Japan, Fredag den 13. 3. del i 3-D, Fredag den 13ende: del III, Fredagen den 13:e del 3, Fredagen den 13:e del 3 - Alla fasors blodiga dygn, Friday the 13th - Part III, Friday the 13th Part 3, Friday the 13th Part 3: 3D, Friday the 13th: Part 3, Kâbus, Le Tueur du Vendredi 2, Martes 13 (3.ª parte), Martes 13 (parte 3), Martes 13 III, Meurtres en 3 dimensions, Meurtres en 3Dimensions, Paraskevi kai 13 meros 3, Pátek třináctého 3, Péntek 13. - III. rész: Véres kirándulás, Perjantai 13. päivä, osa 3, Petak 13-ti, 3. deo, Petak 13.: 3. dio, Piątek trzynastego III, Piatok trinásteho 3, Reede 13: Osa 3, Sexta-Feira 13 - 3ª Parte, Vendredi 13 - Chapitre 3: Meurtres en 3D, Vendredi 13 chapitre III, Vendredi 13, 3e partie, Vendredi 13, chapitre 3 : Le Tueur du vendredi 2, Venerdì 13: parte III: Weekend di terrore, Viernes 13 (3.ª parte), Viernes 13 parte 3, Vineri 13: Partea a III-a, Vrijdag de dertiende - Deel 3, Week-end di terrore, Παρασκευή και 13 μέρος 3, П'ятниця 13: Частина 3, Петък 13-и: Част III, Пятница 13 - Часть 3, Пятница 13-е - Часть 3, 十三不祥日3, 十三号星期五3, 立體殺手, 黑色星期五3, Péntek 13. - III. rész: A véres kirándulás, Venerdì 13 parte III - Week-end di terrore
Film rating
5.6
Rate10 votes
5.6IMDb
Quotes
AndyGoddammit, Shelly, why do you always have to be such an asshole?
ShellySorry. And I'm not an asshole, I'm an actor.
AndySame thing.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.