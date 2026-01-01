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Poster of Zhitie svyatyh sester
3.2
Kinoafisha Films Zhitie svyatyh sester
3.2

Zhitie svyatyh sester

, 1981
Zhitie svyatyh sester
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Zhitie svyatyh sester
3.2

Cast

Viktor Anisimov
Valery Storozhik
Mikhail
Yekaterina Krupennikova
Sekleteya
Yuriy Mazhuga
Mardariy
Nina Kolchina-Bun
Ganna
Vitya Anisimov
Timosh
Varvara Soshalskaya-Rozalion
Igumenya
Silviya Sergeichikova
Feofila
Larisa Pashkova
Yevlampiya
Yuri Kritenko
Yeremey
V. Kostetskaya
Anyushka
Director Silviya Sergeichikova
Writer Albert Putintsev
Composer Ivan Karabits
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1981
Production Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Zhitie svyatyh sester, Житие святых сестёр

Film rating

3.2
Rate 15 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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