Рейтинги
6.1
IMDb Rating: 5.4
2 posters
Films
Charlotte for Ever
Charlotte for Ever
Charlotte for Ever
18+
Drama
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
10 December 1986
Release date
10 December 1986
France
20 December 1986
USA
Production
G.P.F.I.
Also known as
Charlotte for Ever, Шарлотта навсегда, シャルロット・フォー・エヴァー
Director
Serge Gainsbourg
Cast
Roland Bertin
Anne Zamberlan
Sabeline Campo
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Serge Gainsbourg
Similar films for Charlotte for Ever
6.3
Je t'aime moi non plus
(1976)
6.6
'Merci la vie'
(1991)
6.6
Ava
(2018)
6.9
Le Petit Amour
(1988)
6.9
The Little Thief
(1988)
6.9
An Impudent Girl
(1985)
6.6
The Passengers of the Night
(2022)
5.3
Every Thing Will Be Fine
(2014)
6.8
The Accusation
(2021)
6.4
Sundown
(2021)
4.6
Suzanna Andler
(2021)
6.0
Lux Æterna
(2019)
6.1
15
votes
5.4
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
