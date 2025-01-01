Menu
Poster of My Left Foot
7.8 IMDb Rating: 7.8
3 posters
My Left Foot

My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown 18+
Synopsis

Christy Brown, born with cerebral palsy, learns to paint and write with his only controllable limb - his left foot.
Country Great Britain / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 24 February 1989
Release date
24 February 1989 Russia 16+
7 December 1989 Australia
12 September 1989 Canada
1 February 1990 Germany
21 July 1989 Great Britain
15 November 1989 Greece
7 April 1989 Ireland
21 April 1990 Japan G
24 February 1989 Kazakhstan
23 March 1990 Netherlands
1 January 1991 South Korea
10 November 1989 USA
24 February 1989 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget 600,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $14,743,391
Production Ferndale Films, Granada Television, Hell's Kitchen Films
Also known as
My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown, My Left Foot, Mi pie izquierdo, Mein linker Fuß, Mi pie izquierdo: la historia de Christy Brown, Min vänstra fot, Моя левая нога, A bal lábam, Bàn Chân Trái Của Tôi, Il mio piede sinistro, Kuf Ragli Ha-Smalit, Mano kairė koja, Meu Pé Esquerdo, Min venstre fod, Min venstre fot, Minu vasak jalg, Minun elämäni, Mitt liv, Moja leva noga, Moja lewa stopa, Moje Levá Noha, Moje lijevo stopalo, My left foot: L'histoire de Christy Brown, O Meu Pé Esquerdo, Paay-e chap-e man, Piciorul meu stâng, Sol Ayağım, To aristero mou podi, Το αριστερό μου πόδι, Левият ми крак, Моје лево стопало, Моя ліва нога: Історія Крісті Брауна, マイ・レフトフット, 我的左脚, 我的左腳
Director
Jim Sheridan
Jim Sheridan
Cast
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
Brenda Fricker
Brenda Fricker
Elison Vilan
Kersten Sheridan
Cyril Cusack
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.8
7.8 IMDb
Film Reviews
Quotes
Christy Brown I've had nothing but Platonic love all me life. Do you know what I say? FUCK PLATO! And fuck all love that's not a hundred percent commitment!
Stills
