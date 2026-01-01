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Poster of La pelle
6.7
Kinoafisha Films La pelle
6.7

La pelle

, 1981
La pelle
France, Italy / War, Drama / 18+
Poster of La pelle
6.7

Synopsis

After the Allies liberate Naples in 1943, the life for the locals is not much easier, especially for women. Many sacrifice their dignity and morale to survive.

Cast

Marcello Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
Curzio Malaparte
Claudia Cardinale
Claudia Cardinale
Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
Ken Marschall
Jimmy Wren
Alexandra King
Deborah Wyatt
Carlo Giuffrè
Eduardo Mazzullo
Yann Babilée
Jean-Louis
Jeanne Valérie
Principessa a Capri
Liliana Tari
Maria Concetta
Peppe Barra
Sarto
Cristina Donadio
Amica di Anna
Rosaria della Femmina
Amante di Jimmy
Director Liliana Cavani
Writer Catherine Breillat, Curzio Malaparte, Robert Katz, Liliana Cavani
Composer Lalo Schifrin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 27 August 1981
Release date
24 November 1981 France
27 August 1981 Germany
25 November 1981 Italy
6 November 2025 Lithuania N16
Production Opera Film Produzione, Gaumont
Also known as
La pelle, The Skin, Die Haut, La piel, A Pele, Koža, La peau, A bőr, Dvě tváře války, Koza, Kůže, La pell, Pielea, Skóra, Ten, To derma, Το δέρμα, Кожата, Шкура, 狂える戦場

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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