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Poster of Khitraya vorona
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Khitraya vorona
6.9

Khitraya vorona

, 1980
Khitraya vorona
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Khitraya vorona
6.9

Cast

Igor Yasulovich
Igor Yasulovich
The Crow
Leonid Belozorovich
The Cat
Zinaida Naryshkina
The Hostess
Director Galina Barinova
Writer Albert Ivanov
Composer Nikolay Druzhenkov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1980
Also known as
Khitraya vorona, The Sly Crow, Хитрая ворона, Gudruole varna, Mitä Rexille oikein tapahtui? ja muita satuja

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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