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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Khitraya vorona
6.9
Khitraya vorona
, 1980
Khitraya vorona
USSR / Animation / 18+
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Similar
6.9
Cast
Igor Yasulovich
The Crow
Leonid Belozorovich
The Cat
Zinaida Naryshkina
The Hostess
Director
Galina Barinova
Writer
Albert Ivanov
Composer
Nikolay Druzhenkov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1980
Also known as
Khitraya vorona, The Sly Crow, Хитрая ворона, Gudruole varna, Mitä Rexille oikein tapahtui? ja muita satuja
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Cartoon rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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