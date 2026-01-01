Joab ...Every day, he

[Absalom]

Joab stands in the marketplace, preaching to the people and stealing their affections. The rabble are flocking to his side, David. Some say he's planning a rebellion. I would've thought that was obvious! Absalom is a traitor who must be dealt with...

David Absalom is MY SON! Any man who dares to call the king's son a traitor, without the evidence to support such a claim, shall himself meet the fate of a traitor... by my own hand!

Joab I am giving you the evidence.

David "Some say" is not evidence.