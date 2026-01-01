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Poster of King David
6.2
Kinoafisha Films King David
6.2

King David

, 1985
King David
USA / Action, Drama, Adventure, War / 18+
Poster of King David
6.2

Cast

Richard Gere
Richard Gere
David
Edward Woodward
Saul
Alice Krige
Alice Krige
Bathsheba
Niall Buggy
Niall Buggy
Nathan
Jack Klaff
Jonathan
Cherie Lunghi
Cherie Lunghi
Michal
Denis Quilley
Samuel
Hurd Hatfield
Ahimelech
John Castle
Abner
Tim Woodward
Joab
Director Bruce Beresford
Writer Andrew Birkin, James Costigan
Composer Carl Davis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 29 March 1985
Release date
29 March 1985 Russia 12+
1 July 1985 Austria
19 July 1985 Germany
29 March 1985 Kazakhstan
29 March 1985 USA
29 March 1985 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $22,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,111,099
Production Barclays Mercantile Industrial Finance, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
King David, El rey David, Le roi David, Dávid király, Karalius Davidas, König David, Król Dawid, Kung David, Kuningas Daavid, O Rei David, Regele David, Rei Davi, Rei David, Rey David, Vasilias David, Βασιλιάς Δαυίδ, Цар Давид, Царь Давид, キング・ダビデ 愛と闘いの伝説, 大衛王

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb

Quotes

Joab ...Every day, he
[Absalom]
Joab stands in the marketplace, preaching to the people and stealing their affections. The rabble are flocking to his side, David. Some say he's planning a rebellion. I would've thought that was obvious! Absalom is a traitor who must be dealt with...
David Absalom is MY SON! Any man who dares to call the king's son a traitor, without the evidence to support such a claim, shall himself meet the fate of a traitor... by my own hand!
Joab I am giving you the evidence.
David "Some say" is not evidence.
Joab Your love blinds you, my friend.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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