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Poster of Teen Wolf
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Teen Wolf
6.7

Teen Wolf

, 1985
Teen Wolf
USA / Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic, Family / 18+
Poster of Teen Wolf
6.7

Synopsis

An ordinary high school student discovers that his family has an unusual pedigree when he finds himself turning into a werewolf.

Cast

Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Scott Howard
Jamie Hampton
Harold Howard
Susan Ursitti
Boof
Jerry Levine
Stiles
Matt Adler
Lewis
Lorie Griffin
Pamela
James MacKrell
Mr. Thorne
Mark Arnold
Mark Arnold
Mick
Jay Tarses
Coach Finstock
Mark Holton
Chubby
Director Rod Daniel
Writer Jeph Loeb, Matthew Weisman
Composer Miles Goodman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 23 August 1985
Release date
23 August 1985 Russia 12+
23 August 1985 Australia PG
23 August 1985 Canada 18A
27 June 1986 France TP
19 December 1985 Germany
24 January 1986 Great Britain
14 March 1986 Ireland PG
24 April 1986 Italy
23 August 1985 Kazakhstan
3 July 1986 Netherlands
23 May 1986 Portugal
21 March 1986 Spain
23 August 1985 USA
23 August 1985 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $33,087,306
Production Atlantic Entertainment Group, Wolfkill Productions
Also known as
Teen Wolf, Волчонок, Lobo adolescente, Teen Wolf - Ein Werwolf kommt selten allein, Az ifjú farkasember, Canavar balası, De pelo en pecho, Genç kurt, Lobijovem, Lobo quinceañero, Mladi volkodlak, Mladi vukodlak, Muchacho lobo, Nastoletni wilkołak, O Garoto do Futuro, Teen wolf - en vargulv i tonåren, Teen Wolf (De pelo en pecho), Teen Wolf: han er bare et hår bedre, Teenwolf eli ihmissusi murrosiässä, TeenWolf: Ihmissusi teini-iässä, Travesuras de un lobo adolescente, Tungi bo'rilar, Un varcolac adolescent, Voglia di vincere, Wilczek, Ze'ev Tzaear, Τιν γουλφ, Бөлтірік, Вовченя, Вълчето, ティーン・ウルフ, Un Hombre Lobo Adolescente, Teen Wolf 01 Teen Wolf, Teen Wolf. De pelo en pecho

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Coach Finstock There are three rules that I live by: never get less than twelve hours sleep; never play cards with a guy who has the same first name as a city; and never get involved with a woman with a tattoo of a dagger on her body. Now you stick to that, and everything else is cream cheese.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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