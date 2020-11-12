ProductionAtlantic Entertainment Group, Wolfkill Productions
Also known as
Teen Wolf, Волчонок, Lobo adolescente, Teen Wolf - Ein Werwolf kommt selten allein, Az ifjú farkasember, Canavar balası, De pelo en pecho, Genç kurt, Lobijovem, Lobo quinceañero, Mladi volkodlak, Mladi vukodlak, Muchacho lobo, Nastoletni wilkołak, O Garoto do Futuro, Teen wolf - en vargulv i tonåren, Teen Wolf (De pelo en pecho), Teen Wolf: han er bare et hår bedre, Teenwolf eli ihmissusi murrosiässä, TeenWolf: Ihmissusi teini-iässä, Travesuras de un lobo adolescente, Tungi bo'rilar, Un varcolac adolescent, Voglia di vincere, Wilczek, Ze'ev Tzaear, Τιν γουλφ, Бөлтірік, Вовченя, Вълчето, ティーン・ウルフ, Un Hombre Lobo Adolescente, Teen Wolf 01 Teen Wolf, Teen Wolf. De pelo en pecho
Coach FinstockThere are three rules that I live by: never get less than twelve hours sleep; never play cards with a guy who has the same first name as a city; and never get involved with a woman with a tattoo of a dagger on her body. Now you stick to that, and everything else is cream cheese.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.