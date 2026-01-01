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Film rating
6.7
Rate10 votes
6.7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
MurphyYou want to go out tonight, have a drink?
IsabellaTwo hundred cops ask me out every day. Why should I say yes to you?
MurphyCause you say yes to all the others.
IsabellaWell I guess that makes you the only cop in the Bronx I say no to.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.