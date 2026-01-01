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Poster of Fort Apache the Bronx
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Fort Apache the Bronx
6.7

Fort Apache the Bronx

, 1980
Fort Apache the Bronx
USA / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Fort Apache the Bronx
6.7

Synopsis

In New York, South Bronx's main police precinct is nicknamed Fort Apache by its employees who feel like troopers surrounded by hostiles in a wild west isolated outpost.

Cast

Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Murphy
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
Connolly
Ken Wahl
Corelli
Danny Aiello
Morgan
Pam Grier
Pam Grier
Charlotte
Kathleen Beller
Theresa
Rachel Ticotin
Rachel Ticotin
Isabella
Tito Goya
Detective
Tito Goya
Detective
Miguel Pinero
Hernando
Jaime Tirelli
José
Director Daniel Petrie
Writer Heywood Gould, Thomas Mulhearn, Pete Tessitore
Composer Gary Green, Jonathan Tunick
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 6 February 1981
Release date
6 February 1981 Russia 18+
16 April 1981 Australia M
8 October 1981 Belgium
29 January 1982 Denmark
27 November 1981 Finland K-18
3 June 1981 France 12
21 January 1982 Germany
21 January 1982 Great Britain 15
12 March 1982 Ireland
6 February 1981 Kazakhstan
22 October 1982 Mexico
16 July 1981 Netherlands 12
12 November 1981 Norway 18
26 March 1982 Portugal
6 February 1981 Romania 18
15 May 1981 Spain
29 June 1981 Sweden 15
6 February 1981 USA
6 February 1981 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $29,200,000
Production Time Life Films, Producers Circle
Also known as
Fort Apache the Bronx, Fort Apache, the Bronx, The Bronx, 41ª DP: Inferno no Bronx, Apačiu fortas Bronkse, Apacserőd, Apacserőd Bronxban, Bronx 41º distretto di polizia, Districte Apatxe, Distrito Apache, Distrito Apache, el Bronx, Fort Apache - politidistrikt 41, Fort Apache (The Bronx), Fort Apache, Bronx, Fort Apache, Bronx N.Y., Forte Apache, Bronx, Fortul Apache din Bronx, Inferno no Bronx, Las calles del infierno, Le Policeman, Le policier du Bronx, Os Apaches do Bronx, Pevnosť Apačov v Bronxe, Pevnost Apačů v Bronxu, Policajac iz Bronksa, Politistasjonen Fort Apache, Twee cops in de Bronx, Μπρονξ, Ο νόμος του Μπρονξ, Στη φωλιά του υποκόσμου, Форт Апахи, Бронкс, Форт Апач, Бронкс, アパッチ砦 ブロンクス, Infierno en el Bronx, 紅番區, 红蕃区

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb

Quotes

Murphy You want to go out tonight, have a drink?
Isabella Two hundred cops ask me out every day. Why should I say yes to you?
Murphy Cause you say yes to all the others.
Isabella Well I guess that makes you the only cop in the Bronx I say no to.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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