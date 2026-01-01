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5.6
Kinoafisha
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Kak starik nasedkoy byl
5.6
Kak starik nasedkoy byl
, 1983
Kak starik nasedkoy byl
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Cast
Nikolai Karachentsov
Soldier
Boris Vladimirov
Boris Novikov
Director
Ivan Ufimtsev
Writer
Eleonora Tade
Composer
Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1983
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kak starik nasedkoy byl, How Old Man Became a Brood-Hen, Как старик наседкой был
More
Cartoon rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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