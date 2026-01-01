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Poster of Kak starik nasedkoy byl
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Kak starik nasedkoy byl
5.6

Kak starik nasedkoy byl

, 1983
Kak starik nasedkoy byl
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Kak starik nasedkoy byl
5.6

Cast

Nikolai Karachentsov
Nikolai Karachentsov
Soldier
Boris Vladimirov
Boris Novikov
Director Ivan Ufimtsev
Writer Eleonora Tade
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1983
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kak starik nasedkoy byl, How Old Man Became a Brood-Hen, Как старик наседкой был

Cartoon rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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