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Poster of I Know That You Know That I Know
7.7
Kinoafisha Films I Know That You Know That I Know
7.7

I Know That You Know That I Know

, 1982
Io so che tu sai che io so
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of I Know That You Know That I Know
7.7

Cast

Alberto Sordi
Alberto Sordi
Fabio Bonetti
Monica Vitti
Monica Vitti
Livia Bonetti
Isabella De Bernardi
Veronica Bonetti
Salvatore Jacono
Cavalli
Ivana Monti
Valeria
Micaela Pignatelli
Elena Vitali
Claudio Gora
Ronconi
Pier Francesco Aiello
Marco
Giuseppe Mannajuolo
The Detective
Napoleone Scrugli
Mirko
Director Alberto Sordi
Writer Augusto Caminito, Rodolfo Sonego, Alberto Sordi
Composer Piero Piccioni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 18 September 1982
Release date
18 September 1982 Italy
Production Scena Film
Also known as
Lo so che tu sai che io so, Io so che tu sai che io so, Die Geheimnisse meiner Frau, I Know That You Know That I Know, Ich weiß, daß du weißt, daß ich weiß, Ja wiem, że ty wiesz, że ja wiem, Je sais que tu sais..., Sé que sabes lo que sé, Sei que Você sabe que eu Sei, Tudom, hogy tudod, hogy tudom, Vím, že víš, že vím, Аз знам, че ти знаеш, че аз знам, Я знаю, что ты знаешь, что я знаю

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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