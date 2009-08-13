Menu
Kinoafisha Films Posledniy geroy: Dvadcat let spustya

Posledniy geroy: Dvadcat let spustya

18+
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 13 August 2009
Release date
13 August 2009 Russia НеваФильм Emotion
13 August 2009 Belarus
13 August 2009 Kazakhstan
13 August 2009 Ukraine
Director
Aleksey Uchitel
Aleksey Uchitel
Cast
Viktor Tsoy
Viktor Tsoy
Maryana Tsoy
Aleksandr Tsoi
Vadim Tsoy
Alla Veraksa
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
