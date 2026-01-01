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Poster of Korova
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Korova
7.5

Korova

, 1989
Korova
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Korova
7.5

Cast

Nikolai Gusarov
Lyubov Teplova
Kostya Panov
Director Aleksandr Petrov
Writer Aleksandr Petrov, Andrey Platonov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 17 July 1989
Release date
31 December 1990 Russia 0+
8 November 1989 USSR
Worldwide Gross $45,194
Production High Courses for Scriptwriters and Film Directors, Sverdlovsk Film Studio, Pilot Moscow Animation Studio
Also known as
Korova, The Cow, Корова, A Vaca, Die Kuh, Krowa, La vaca, La Vache, Lehm, 母牛, 雌牛, Cow, Krava, Kráva

Cartoon rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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