Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Comic Lover, or Love Escapades of Sir John Falstaff
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Comic Lover, or Love Escapades of Sir John Falstaff

Comic Lover, or Love Escapades of Sir John Falstaff

Comic Lover, or Love Escapades of Sir John Falstaff 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 1983
Production Ekran
Also known as
Komicheskiy lyubovnik, ili Lyubovnye zatei sera Dzhona Falstafa, Comic Lover, or Love Escapades of Sir John Falstaff, Комический любовник, или Любовные затеи сэра Джона Фальстафа
Director
Valeri Rubinchik
Cast
Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Valentina Shendrikova
Boris Khmelnitskiy
Boris Khmelnitskiy
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Comic Lover, or Love Escapades of Sir John Falstaff
Kultpokhod v teatr 7.3
Kultpokhod v teatr (1982)
Kino pro kino 5.7
Kino pro kino (2002)
Grandads-Robbers 7.2
Grandads-Robbers (1971)
Vesyolye rasplyuyevskiye dni 7.3
Vesyolye rasplyuyevskiye dni (1966)
Po semeynym obstoyatelstvam 7.7
Po semeynym obstoyatelstvam (1978)
Styozhki-dorozhki 6.3
Styozhki-dorozhki (1963)
Deti Don-Kikhota 7.5
Deti Don-Kikhota (1965)
Give me a complaints book 7.0
Give me a complaints book (1965)
Dacha 6.5
Dacha (1974)
Zigzag of Success 7.2
Zigzag of Success (1968)
5.6
Apple of Discord (1962)
The Little Golden Calf 8.4
The Little Golden Calf (1968)

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more