Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Together
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Together

Together

Бірге 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In the Kazakh village live Dzhumagali grandfather with his grandson Achan six years, still in its infancy have been orphaned. It is not easy they have, even though the boy had learned to fan the samovar, do the dishes and go after the cattle. But the old man for a long time and seriously ill, and he knows that he is not a long stretch. So I decided Dzhumagali part with her beloved grandson - sent him to the city to stay with relatives while he stayed to live out his life in the village.

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 1 July 1988
Production Kazakhfilm
Also known as
Vmeste, Together, Daneker
Director
Leila Aranysheva
Cast
Kasym Zhakibayev
Berik Baymagambetov
Abdrashid Abdrakhmanov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Together
Шанхай 6.4
Шанхай (1996)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more