Blagorodnyy razboynik Vladimir Dubrovskiy 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 16 January 1990
Release date
16 January 1990 USSR
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Blagorodnyy razboynik Vladimir Dubrovskiy, Благородный разбойник Владимир Дубровский, Dubrovsky, Dubrowski
Director
Vyacheslav Nikiforov
Cast
Mikhail Efremov
Mikhail Efremov
Aleksandr Samoylov
Aleksandr Samoylov
Kirill Lavrov
Kirill Lavrov
Marina Zudina
Marina Zudina
Similar films for Blagorodnyy razboynik Vladimir Dubrovskiy
Believe me, people 7.0
Believe me, people (1964)
Foreign Body 5.8
Foreign Body (2014)
Tender Age 7.2
Tender Age (2000)
Soulless 6.8
Soulless (2012)
Dyadya Vanya 7.8
Dyadya Vanya (1986)
Na dne 6.0
Na dne (2015)
Doverie 4.5
Doverie (1975)
Eshchyo ne vecher 6.4
Eshchyo ne vecher (1974)
Dym otechestva 5.9
Dym otechestva (1980)
Neitralnye vody 6.1
Neitralnye vody (1968)
The Brothers Karamazov 7.7
The Brothers Karamazov (1968)
Tri protsenta riska 5.4
Tri protsenta riska (1985)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
