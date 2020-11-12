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Clark GriswaldI think you're all fucked in the head. We're ten hours from the fuckin' fun park and you want to bail out! Well I'll tell you something, this is no longer a vacation. It's a quest. It's a quest for fun! I'm gonna have fun, and you're gonna have fun. We're all gonna have so much fuckin' fun we'll need plastic surgery to remove our goddamn smiles! You'll be whistling 'Zip-A-Dee Doo-Dah' out of your assholes! Hahaha. I gotta be crazy, I'm on a pilgrimage to see a moose! Praise Marty Moose! Holy shit!
Rusty Griswold[grabs Clark's shoulder]Dad, you want an aspirin or somethin'?
Clark Griswald...DON'T TOUCH!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.