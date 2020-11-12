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Poster of National Lampoon's Vacation
7.6
Kinoafisha Films National Lampoon's Vacation
7.6

National Lampoon's Vacation

, 1983
Vacation
USA / Adventure, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of National Lampoon's Vacation
7.6

Synopsis

The Griswold family's cross-country drive to the Walley World theme park proves to be much more arduous than they ever anticipated.

Cast

Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase
Clark Griswold
Beverly D'Angelo
Beverly D'Angelo
Ellen Griswold
Anthony Michael Hall
Anthony Michael Hall
Rusty Griswold
Dana Barron
Audrey Griswold
Imogene Coca
Aunt Edna
Christie Brinkley
Randy Quaid
Randy Quaid
Cousin Eddie
Eddie Bracken
Roy Walley
Brian Doyle-Murray
Brian Doyle-Murray
Kamp Komfort Clerk
Miriam Flynn
Cousin Catherine
James Keach
Motorcycle Cop
Director Harold Ramis
Writer John Hughes
Composer Ralph Burns
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1983
Online premiere 1 October 2020
World premiere 28 July 1983
Release date
29 July 1983 Russia 16+
20 October 1983 Australia
28 July 1983 Brazil
18 November 1983 Finland
20 June 1984 France
7 June 1984 Germany
20 October 1983 Great Britain
20 October 1983 Ireland
29 July 1983 Kazakhstan
18 April 1984 Netherlands
29 June 1984 Portugal
25 June 1985 Spain
28 October 1983 Sweden
28 July 1983 USA
29 July 1983 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $61,418,362
Production National Lampoon, Warner Bros.
Also known as
National Lampoon's Vacation, Vacaciones, Каникулы, Bayramlar, Bonjour les vacances, Die schrillen Vier auf Achse, Férias Frustradas, ¡Socorro! Llegan las vacaciones, American Vacation, Bláznivá dovolená, Családi vakáció, Ett päron till farsa!, Faijalla homma hanskassa, Faijalla hommat hanskassa, Fars fede ferie, Farsan kan allt, Godišnji odmor snova, Hjelp, vi må på ferie!, Kvaišu šeimyneles atostogos, Las vacaciones de una chiflada familia americana, Locas vacaciones de una familia americana, O vacanta de tot râsul, Que Paródia de Férias, Sevimli Aile Tatilde, To trello thiriotrofeio paei diakopes, Vacation, W krzywym zwierciadle: Wakacje, Το τρελό θηριοτροφείο πάει διακοπές, Відпустка, Демалыстар, Луди одмор, ホリデーロード4000キロ, 假期历险记, 欢乐假期, 瘋狂假期, 脫線四千公里, National Lampoon's Vacation 1, Las locas vacaciones de una familia americana

Film rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Clark Griswald I think you're all fucked in the head. We're ten hours from the fuckin' fun park and you want to bail out! Well I'll tell you something, this is no longer a vacation. It's a quest. It's a quest for fun! I'm gonna have fun, and you're gonna have fun. We're all gonna have so much fuckin' fun we'll need plastic surgery to remove our goddamn smiles! You'll be whistling 'Zip-A-Dee Doo-Dah' out of your assholes! Hahaha. I gotta be crazy, I'm on a pilgrimage to see a moose! Praise Marty Moose! Holy shit!
Rusty Griswold [grabs Clark's shoulder] Dad, you want an aspirin or somethin'?
Clark Griswald ...DON'T TOUCH!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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