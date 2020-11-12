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Poster of The Protector
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The Protector
6.0

The Protector

, 1985
The Protector
USA, Hong Kong / Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of The Protector
6.0

Cast

Danny Aiello
Danny Garoni
Sandy Alexander
Gang Leader
Victor Arnold
Police Captain
Kim Bass
Stan Jones
Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan
Billy Wong
Al Cerullo
Helicopter Pilot
Irene Britto
Masseuse #1
Jesse Cameron-Glickenhaus
Jesse Alexander
Roy Chiao
Roy Chiao
Mr. Ko
Richard Clark
Superintendant Whitehead
Director James Glickenhaus
Writer James Glickenhaus, King Sang Tang
Composer Ken Thorne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 15 June 1985
Release date
15 June 1985 Russia 18+
23 August 1985 Brazil 18
10 July 1985 France TP
9 January 1986 Germany
12 September 1985 Great Britain
11 July 1985 Hong Kong
28 February 1986 Ireland 18
15 June 1985 Japan G
15 June 1985 Kazakhstan
28 July 1989 Spain
23 August 1985 USA
15 June 1985 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $981,817
Production Eurasia Investments, Golden Harvest Company, Golden Way Films Ltd.
Also known as
The Protector, El protector, Protector, Protektor, Suojelija, A Fúria do Protetor, Contra cronometru, Der Protector, Kaitsja, Korkusuz, Koruyucu, Le Protecteur, Le Retour du Chinois, Leszámolás Hongkongban, O Protector, Ochranca, Ochránce, Ochránce spravedlnosti, Policaj st. 1, Policajac br. 1, Protector - Mannen utan fruktan, Pyrinos exolothreftis, Wai lung mang tam, Wei long meng tan, Zaščitnik, Zaštitnik, Πύρινος εξολοθρευτής, Закрилникът, Захисник, Заштитник/Zaštitnik, Покровитель, プロテクター, 威龍猛探, 프로텍터, O Protetor, 위룡맹탐

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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