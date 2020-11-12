ProductionEurasia Investments, Golden Harvest Company, Golden Way Films Ltd.
Also known as
The Protector, El protector, Protector, Protektor, Suojelija, A Fúria do Protetor, Contra cronometru, Der Protector, Kaitsja, Korkusuz, Koruyucu, Le Protecteur, Le Retour du Chinois, Leszámolás Hongkongban, O Protector, Ochranca, Ochránce, Ochránce spravedlnosti, Policaj st. 1, Policajac br. 1, Protector - Mannen utan fruktan, Pyrinos exolothreftis, Wai lung mang tam, Wei long meng tan, Zaščitnik, Zaštitnik, Πύρινος εξολοθρευτής, Закрилникът, Захисник, Заштитник/Zaštitnik, Покровитель, プロテクター, 威龍猛探, 프로텍터, O Protetor, 위룡맹탐
Film rating
6.0
Rate11 votes
5.7IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Billy WongGive me the fucking keys
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.