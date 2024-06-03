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Poster of Shadows in Paradise
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Shadows in Paradise
6.4

Shadows in Paradise

, 1986
Shadows in Paradise / Varjoja paratiisissa
Finland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Shadows in Paradise
6.4

Cast

Kati Outinen
Kati Outinen
Ilona Rajamäki
Sakari Kuosmanen
Sakari Kuosmanen
Melartin
Matti Pellonpää
Nikander
Esko Nikkari
Co-worker
Kylli Köngäs
Ilona's Girlfriend
Pekka Laiho
Shop Steward
Jukka-Pekka Palo
Third Man
Svante Korkiakoski
Police
Mari Rantasila
Nikander's Sister
Safka Pekkonen
Pianist
Director Aki Kaurismäki
Writer Aki Kaurismäki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 17 October 1986
Release date
16 October 1989 Denmark
17 October 1986 Finland
29 July 1993 Netherlands
31 January 1992 Sweden 11
22 August 1990 USA
Worldwide Gross $298
Production Villealfa Filmproductions
Also known as
Varjoja paratiisissa, Shadows in Paradise, Sombras en el paraíso, Skuggor i paradiset, Skygger i paradis, Árnyak a paradicsomban, Cennetteki Gölgeler, Cienie w raju, Ēnas paradīzē, Im Schatten des Paradieses, Ombre nel paradiso, Ombres au paradis, Schatten im Paradies, Sombras no paraíso, Σκιές στον παράδεισο, Тени в раю, パラダイスの夕暮れ, 天堂孤影, Cənnətdəki Kölgələr

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 3 June 2024

Quotes

Nikander Remember that chick from the supermarket? Guess where she is now?
Melartin Where?
Nikander Sleeping in my bed.
Melartin Get back there then.
Nikander I can't.
Melartin What's keeping you?
Nikander Horror, fear and this job.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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