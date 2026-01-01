Menu
1 poster
сразу после покупки 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 7 February 1981
Release date
7 February 1981 Russia
Also known as
Kak budto, As If, Как будто, Nagu oleks
Director
Ivan Ufimtsev
Cast
Margarita Korabelnikova
Vsevolod Larionov
Vsevolod Larionov
Yuriy Volyntsev
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
