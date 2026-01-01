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Poster of A Soldier's Story
7.2
Kinoafisha Films A Soldier's Story
7.2

A Soldier's Story

, 1984
A Soldier's Story
USA / War, Drama / 18+
Poster of A Soldier's Story
7.2

Synopsis

An African American officer investigates a murder in a racially charged situation in World War II.

Cast

Howard E. Rollins Jr.
Captain Davenport
Adolph Caesar
Sergeant Waters
Art Evans
Private Wilkie
David Alan Grier
David Alan Grier
Corporal Cobb
David Harris
Private Smalls
Dennis Lipscomb
Captain Taylor
Larry Riley
C.J. Memphis
Robert Townsend
Corporal Ellis
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Private First Class Peterson
William Allen Young
Private Henson
Director Norman Jewison
Writer Charles Fuller
Composer Herbie Hancock
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 13 September 1984
Release date
13 September 1984 Russia 12+
14 September 1984 Canada
28 February 1985 Germany
8 June 1985 Japan G
13 September 1984 Kazakhstan
28 February 1985 Netherlands
14 September 1984 USA
13 September 1984 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $21,821,347
Production Columbia Pictures, Caldix
Also known as
A Soldier's Story, La historia de un soldado, Sergeant Waters - Eine Soldatengeschichte, Historia de un soldado, A História de um Soldado, A História do Soldado, Armeyskaya istoriya, Câu Chuyện Của Người Lính, En soldats historia, Historien om en soldat, I istoria enos stratioti, I istoria tou stratioti, Katonatörténet, Opowieść żołnierza, Povestea unui soldat, Sõduri lugu, Soldier Story, Soldier's Story, Sotilaan Tarina, Storia di un soldato, Η ιστορία του στρατιώτη, Армейская история, Войнишка история, Історія солдата, ソルジャー・ストーリー, 大兵的故事, Opowiesc zolnierza, Příběh vojáka

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb

Quotes

Master Sergeant Vernon Waters You know the damage one ignorant Negro can do? We were in France in the first war; we'd won decorations. But the white boys had told all them French gals that we had tails. Then they found this ignorant colored soldier, paid him to tie a tail to his ass and run around half-naked, making monkey sounds. Put him on the big round table in the Cafe Napoleon, put a reed in his hand, crown on his head, blanket on his shoulders, and made him eat *bananas* in front of all them Frenchies. Oh, how the white boys danced that night... passed out leaflets with that boy's picture on it. Called him Moonshine, King of the Monkeys. And when we slit his throat, you know that fool asked us what he had done wrong?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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