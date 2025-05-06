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Poster of Plumbum
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Plumbum
7.0

Plumbum

, 1986
Plyumbum, ili Opasnaya igra
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Plumbum
7.0

Cast

Anton Androsov
Anton Androsov
Ruslan Chutko - «Plyumbum»
Yelena Dmitriyeva
Sonya Orekhova
Elena Yakovleva
Elena Yakovleva
Mariya
Zoya Lirova
Zoya Lirova
Zoya Chutko - mama Ruslana
Aleksandr Pashutin
Aleksandr Pashutin
Viktor Chutko - papa Ruslana
Aleksandr Feklistov
Aleksandr Feklistov
Roman Ivanovich - «Sedoy»
Vladimir Steklov
Vladimir Steklov
Lopatov
Aleksey Zaytsev
Kolya-Oleg - bezdomnyy
Larisa Shinova
«Tkachikha»
Sergey Serov
Sergey Serov
Panov
Director Vadim Abdrashitov
Writer Aleksandr Mindadze
Composer Vladimir Dashkevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 19 January 1987
Release date
15 January 1988 Finland
17 November 1988 Hungary
1 January 1989 Italy
19 January 1987 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Trete Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Plyumbum, ili Opasnaya igra, Plumbum, or Dangerous Game, Плюмбум, или Опасная игра, Pliumbumas, arba pavojingas žaidimas, Plumbum - Un gioco pericoloso, Plumbum - vaarallista peliä, Plumbum oder gefährliches Spiel, Plumbum, avagy a veszélyes játék, Plumbum, czyli niebezpieczna gra, Plumbum, or the Dangerous Game, Vaarallinen leikki

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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