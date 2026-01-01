ProductionSolaris Film, Maran Film, Popular Filmproduktion
Also known as
Christiane F.: Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo, Christiane F., Christiane F. - Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo, Yo, Cristina F, Moi, Christiane F., 13 ans, droguée, prostituée..., Å være ung er for jævli, Christiane F. - i morgen er det slut, Christiane F. - Mi djeca s Kolodvora Zoo, Christiane F. - Noi, i ragazzi dello zoo di Berlino, Christiane F. - Tyttö huume kadulta, Christiane F. - Tyttö huumekadulta, Christiane F. - tyttö metroasemalta, Christiane F.- Å være ung er for jævelig, Christiane F., πόρνη στα 13 για ναρκωτικά, Cristina F., Die Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo, Eu, Christiane F., 13 Anos, Drogada e Prostituída, Kristijana F., My Děti ze Stanice Zoo, My deti zo stanice ZOO, My, dzieci z dworca Zoo, Vi barn från Bahnhof Zoo, We Children from Bahnhof Zoo, Yo, Christiane F., 13 años, drogada y prostituida, Кристиане Ф., Я Кристина, Я Крістіана, 크리스티안 F., クリスチーネ・F, 墮落街, Ми діти зі станції Зоо, Eu, Christiane F. - 13 Anos, Drogada e Prostituída, Я Христина, 우리는 초역의 아이들, Крістіане Ф. - Ми діти зі станції Зоо, Cristiana.F.Noi.I.Ragazzi.Dello.Zoo.Di.Berlino, Moi Christiane F 13 ans Droguee Et Prostituee, Ми, діти станції Зоо, Мы, дети станции Зоо, 堕落街, Christiane F We Children From Bahnhof Zoo
Film rating
7.8
Rate10 votes
7.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
ChristianeI felt so much, that I started to feel nothing.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.