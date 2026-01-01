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Poster of Christiane F.
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Christiane F.
7.8

Christiane F.

, 1981
Christiane F. - Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo
West Germany / Drama, Biography / 18+
Poster of Christiane F.
7.8

Cast

Natja Brunckhorst
Christiane
Thomas Haustein
Detlef
David Bowie
David Bowie
David Bowie
Jens Kuphal
Axel
Rainer Woelk
Leiche
Jan Georg Effler
Bernd
Christiane Reichelt
Babsi
Daniela Jaeger
Kessi
Kerstin Richter
Stella
Eberhard Auriga
Alter Fixer
Director Uli Edel
Writer Christiane F., Kai Hermann, Horst Rieck, Herman Weigel
Composer Jürgen Knieper
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 2 April 1981
Release date
2 April 1981 Brazil
2 April 1981 Denmark 15
24 July 1981 France
2 April 1981 Germany
13 June 1981 Italy
2 April 1981 Mexico D
6 August 1981 Netherlands
2 April 1981 Norway 15
11 January 1983 Portugal
2 April 1981 Romania 18+
4 April 1981 Switzerland 16
2 April 1981 USA
MPAA R
Budget 4,000,000 DEM
Production Solaris Film, Maran Film, Popular Filmproduktion
Also known as
Christiane F.: Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo, Christiane F., Christiane F. - Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo, Yo, Cristina F, Moi, Christiane F., 13 ans, droguée, prostituée..., Å være ung er for jævli, Christiane F. - i morgen er det slut, Christiane F. - Mi djeca s Kolodvora Zoo, Christiane F. - Noi, i ragazzi dello zoo di Berlino, Christiane F. - Tyttö huume kadulta, Christiane F. - Tyttö huumekadulta, Christiane F. - tyttö metroasemalta, Christiane F.- Å være ung er for jævelig, Christiane F., πόρνη στα 13 για ναρκωτικά, Cristina F., Die Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo, Eu, Christiane F., 13 Anos, Drogada e Prostituída, Kristijana F., My Děti ze Stanice Zoo, My deti zo stanice ZOO, My, dzieci z dworca Zoo, Vi barn från Bahnhof Zoo, We Children from Bahnhof Zoo, Yo, Christiane F., 13 años, drogada y prostituida, Кристиане Ф., Я Кристина, Я Крістіана, 크리스티안 F., クリスチーネ・F, 墮落街, Ми діти зі станції Зоо, Eu, Christiane F. - 13 Anos, Drogada e Prostituída, Я Христина, 우리는 초역의 아이들, Крістіане Ф. - Ми діти зі станції Зоо, Cristiana.F.Noi.I.Ragazzi.Dello.Zoo.Di.Berlino, Moi Christiane F 13 ans Droguee Et Prostituee, Ми, діти станції Зоо, Мы, дети станции Зоо, 堕落街, Christiane F We Children From Bahnhof Zoo

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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