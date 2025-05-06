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Poster of My S Sherlokom Holmsom
7.0
Kinoafisha Films My S Sherlokom Holmsom
7.0

My S Sherlokom Holmsom

, 1985
My S Sherlokom Holmsom
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of My S Sherlokom Holmsom
7.0

Cast

Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Big
Vasily Livanov
Vasily Livanov
Sherlock Holmes
Lyudmila Gnilova
Puppy
Svetlana Kharlap
Red Puppy
Andrei Mironov
Andrei Mironov
Tom
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Black Fuzz
Director Vladimir Popov
Writer Vitaliy Zlotnikov
Composer Evgeniy Krylatov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 23 April 1985
Release date
23 April 1985 Russia 6+
Also known as
My S Sherlokom Holmsom, We with Sherlock Holmes, Мы с Шерлоком Холмсом, Sherlock Holmes ja mina, Ми з Шерлоком Холмсом

Cartoon rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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