7.0My S Sherlokom Holmsom
My S Sherlokom Holmsom, 1985
USSR / Animation / 18+
Cast
Svetlana Kharlap
Red Puppy
Director Vladimir Popov
Writer Vitaliy Zlotnikov
Composer Evgeniy Krylatov
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 23 April 1985
Release date
|23 April 1985
|Russia
|6+
Also known as
My S Sherlokom Holmsom, We with Sherlock Holmes, Мы с Шерлоком Холмсом, Sherlock Holmes ja mina, Ми з Шерлоком Холмсом
Updated 6 May 2025
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