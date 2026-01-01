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Poster of Kamarinskaya
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Kamarinskaya
6.1

Kamarinskaya

, 1980
Kamarinskaya
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Kamarinskaya
6.1

Cast

Inessa Kovalevskaya
Inessa Kovalevskaya
Director Inessa Kovalevskaya
Writer Inessa Kovalevskaya
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 8 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 22 April 1980
Release date
22 April 1980 Russia 0+
22 April 1980 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kamarinskaya, Камаринская

Cartoon rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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