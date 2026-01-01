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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Kamarinskaya
6.1
Kamarinskaya
, 1980
Kamarinskaya
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Inessa Kovalevskaya
Director
Inessa Kovalevskaya
Writer
Inessa Kovalevskaya
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
8 minutes
Production year
1980
World premiere
22 April 1980
Release date
22 April 1980
Russia
0+
22 April 1980
USSR
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kamarinskaya, Камаринская
More
Cartoon rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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