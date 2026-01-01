Cast
Arend Jan Heerma van Voss
Psychiatrist
Anton Kothuis
Magnetic Healer
Elmar Schiphorst
Waitress
Marc van Warmerdam
Fishmonger
Cast and Crew
Composer
Vincent van Warmerdam
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
27 February 1986
Release date
|17 May 1989
|France
|
|
|27 February 1986
|Netherlands
|
|
|27 February 1986
|USA
|
|
Production
First Floor Features, Orkater Foundation, Vrijzinnig Protestantse Radio Omroep (VPRO)
Also known as
Abel, Ábel, Los secretos de Abel, Voyeur, Абель, アベル