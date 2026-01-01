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Poster of Abel
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Abel
6.9

Abel

, 1986
Abel
Netherlands / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Abel
6.9

Cast

Alex van Warmerdam
Abel
Annet Malherbe
Zus
Loes Luca
Christine
Henri Garcin
Victor
Olga Zuiderhoek
Duif
Arend Jan Heerma van Voss
Psychiatrist
Anton Kothuis
Magnetic Healer
Peer Mascini
Director
Elmar Schiphorst
Waitress
Marc van Warmerdam
Fishmonger
Director Alex van Warmerdam
Writer Otakar Votocek, Frans Weisz, Alex van Warmerdam
Composer Vincent van Warmerdam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 27 February 1986
Release date
17 May 1989 France
27 February 1986 Netherlands
27 February 1986 USA
Production First Floor Features, Orkater Foundation, Vrijzinnig Protestantse Radio Omroep (VPRO)
Also known as
Abel, Ábel, Los secretos de Abel, Voyeur, Абель, アベル

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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