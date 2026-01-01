Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Masquerade
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Masquerade
6.1

Masquerade

, 1988
Masquerade
USA / Drama, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Masquerade
6.1

Cast

Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe
Meg Tilly
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall
Doug Savant
John Glover
John Glover
Dana Delany
Dana Delany
Director Bob Swaim
Writer Dick Wolf
Composer John Barry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 11 March 1988
Release date
1 November 1988 Germany
21 May 1988 Japan R18+
11 March 1988 USA
MPAA R
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $15,855,828
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Michael Levy Enterprises
Also known as
Masquerade, El seductor, Masquerade - Ein tödliches Spiel, Маскарад, マスカレード 甘い罠, A Farsa, Álarc mögött, Dobbeltspil, Dubbelspel, Dying for Love, Erotiki plektani, Ligação Fatal, Mascarada, Mascarada para un crimen, Mascarade, Maskarada, Maskerade, Naamiaiset, 대리 집행

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb

Quotes

Olivia Lawrence Marry me.
Tim Whalen What did you say?
Olivia Lawrence You heard me.
Tim Whalen Olivia.
Olivia Lawrence A simple yes would be fine.
Tim Whalen You know I love you.
Olivia Lawrence Oh Jesus, forget it. Pretend I never said it. I didn't mean it.
Tim Whalen No, there's nothing in the world I'd rather do than marry you but I - I just don't think you know enough about me.
Olivia Lawrence You rob banks or something?
Tim Whalen Bounce checks.
Olivia Lawrence For a living?
Tim Whalen When I quit school, I got caught in Cincinnati with no money. Wrote a lot of checks on a closed account. Spent thirty days in jail.
Olivia Lawrence And for that you wont marry me?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Mommy Down to the Ride
Mommy Down to the Ride
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more