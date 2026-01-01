Olivia Lawrence Marry me.

Tim Whalen What did you say?

Olivia Lawrence You heard me.

Tim Whalen Olivia.

Olivia Lawrence A simple yes would be fine.

Tim Whalen You know I love you.

Olivia Lawrence Oh Jesus, forget it. Pretend I never said it. I didn't mean it.

Tim Whalen No, there's nothing in the world I'd rather do than marry you but I - I just don't think you know enough about me.

Olivia Lawrence You rob banks or something?

Tim Whalen Bounce checks.

Olivia Lawrence For a living?

Tim Whalen When I quit school, I got caught in Cincinnati with no money. Wrote a lot of checks on a closed account. Spent thirty days in jail.