Quotes
Olivia Lawrence Marry me.
Tim Whalen What did you say?
Olivia Lawrence You heard me.
Tim Whalen Olivia.
Olivia Lawrence A simple yes would be fine.
Tim Whalen You know I love you.
Olivia Lawrence Oh Jesus, forget it. Pretend I never said it. I didn't mean it.
Tim Whalen No, there's nothing in the world I'd rather do than marry you but I - I just don't think you know enough about me.
Olivia Lawrence You rob banks or something?
Tim Whalen Bounce checks.
Olivia Lawrence For a living?
Tim Whalen When I quit school, I got caught in Cincinnati with no money. Wrote a lot of checks on a closed account. Spent thirty days in jail.
Olivia Lawrence And for that you wont marry me?