Macaroni
Maccheroni
18+
Comedy
Drama
Synopsis
A businessman from the United States returns to Italy for the first time in four decades only to discover that an old girlfriend of his, along with her brother, have involved him in a massive hoax.
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
1985
World premiere
24 October 1985
Release date
1 January 1988
Brazil
24 October 1985
Italy
15 April 1988
Portugal
11 November 1985
USA
MPAA
PG
Production
Filmauro, Massfilm
Also known as
Maccheroni, Macaroni, Macarrones, Macarroni, Maccaroni, Makaróni, Makaroniarze, Макарони, Макароны, Наивници в Неапол, マカロニ
Director
Ettore Scola
Cast
Jack Lemmon
Marcello Mastroianni
Daria Nicolodi
Similar films for Macaroni
7.6
We All Loved Each Other So Much
(1974)
7.1
Splendor
(1989)
7.1
La terrazza
(1980)
6.7
Signore e signori, buonanotte
(1976)
6.5
The Gold Rimmed Glasses
(1987)
7.4
The Family
(1986)
7.1
Ugly, Dirty and Bad
(1976)
7.2
A Special Day
(1977)
5.8
Ready to Wear
(1994)
7.8
Short Cuts
(1993)
7.6
The Odd Couple
(1968)
4.9
Beyond the Door
(1982)
Quotes
Antonio
Ah, it's beautiful to waste time.
