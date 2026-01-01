Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Macaroni
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Macaroni

Macaroni

Maccheroni 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A businessman from the United States returns to Italy for the first time in four decades only to discover that an old girlfriend of his, along with her brother, have involved him in a massive hoax.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 24 October 1985
Release date
1 January 1988 Brazil
24 October 1985 Italy
15 April 1988 Portugal
11 November 1985 USA
MPAA PG
Production Filmauro, Massfilm
Also known as
Maccheroni, Macaroni, Macarrones, Macarroni, Maccaroni, Makaróni, Makaroniarze, Макарони, Макароны, Наивници в Неапол, マカロニ
Director
Ettore Scola
Ettore Scola
Cast
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
Marcello Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
Daria Nicolodi
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Macaroni
We All Loved Each Other So Much 7.6
We All Loved Each Other So Much (1974)
Splendor 7.1
Splendor (1989)
La terrazza 7.1
La terrazza (1980)
Signore e signori, buonanotte 6.7
Signore e signori, buonanotte (1976)
The Gold Rimmed Glasses 6.5
The Gold Rimmed Glasses (1987)
The Family 7.4
The Family (1986)
Ugly, Dirty and Bad 7.1
Ugly, Dirty and Bad (1976)
A Special Day 7.2
A Special Day (1977)
Ready to Wear 5.8
Ready to Wear (1994)
Short Cuts 7.8
Short Cuts (1993)
The Odd Couple 7.6
The Odd Couple (1968)
Beyond the Door 4.9
Beyond the Door (1982)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more