Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Prince of Darkness
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Prince of Darkness
6.6

Prince of Darkness

, 1987
Prince of Darkness
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Prince of Darkness
6.6

Synopsis

A research team finds a mysterious cylinder in a deserted church. If opened, it could mean the end of the world.

Cast

Donald Pleasence
Priest
Victor Wong
Prof. Howard Birack
Lisa Blount
Catherine Danforth
Dennis Dun
Walter
Anne Marie Howard
Susan Cabot
Dirk Blocker
Dirk Blocker
Mullins
Jessie Lawrence Ferguson
Peter Jason
Peter Jason
Joanna Merlin
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper
Jameson Parker
Brian Marsh
Susan Blanchard
Kelly
Director John Carpenter
Writer John Carpenter
Composer John Carpenter, Alan Howarth
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1987
Online premiere 1 January 2016
World premiere 23 October 1987
Release date
26 November 2018 France 12
4 May 1988 Germany 16
13 May 1988 Great Britain 15
28 September 1989 Hungary 16
16 September 1988 Ireland 18
10 March 1988 Italy
19 May 1988 Netherlands 16
26 August 1988 Portugal M/16
5 May 1988 South Korea 18
20 April 1988 Spain
23 October 1987 Sweden 15
23 October 1987 USA R
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $14,182,579
Production Alive Films, Larry Franco Productions, Haunted Machine Productions
Also known as
Prince of Darkness, El príncipe de las tinieblas, Mörkrets furste, Príncipe de las tinieblas, Vládca temnôt, A sötétség fejedelme, Die Fürsten der Dunkelheit, El príncep de les tenebres, Hoàng Tử Bóng Đêm, I en kælder sort som kul, Il signore del male, John Carpenter's Die Fürsten der Dunkelheit, John Carpenter's Prince of Darkness, John Carpenterin Pimeyden valtias, Karanlıklar Prensi, Książę ciemności, Le prince des ténèbres, Myrkrahöfðinginn, O prigipas tou Skotous, O Príncipe das Sombras, Paradaimu, Paradigm, Pimeduse prints, Pimeyden valtias, Princ tame, Prince des ténèbres, Príncipe das Trevas, Shaahzaade-ye Taariky, Ο πρίγκιπας του σκότους, Кнез таме, Князь темряви, Князь тьмы, Принцът на мрака, パラダイム, 沉睡百萬年, John Carpenter's Paradigm, El señor del mal, Qaranlıqlar Şahı, Príncipe das Sombras

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 2 October 2023

Quotes

Voice This is not a dream... not a dream. We are using your brain's electrical system as a receiver. We are unable to transmit through conscious neural interference. You are receiving this broadcast as a dream. We are transmitting from the year one, nine, nine, nine. You are receiving this broadcast in order to alter the events you are seeing. Our technology has not developed a transmitter strong enough to reach your conscious state of awareness, but this is not a dream. You are seeing what is actually occurring for the purpose of causality violation.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more