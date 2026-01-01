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Poster of Sweet Liberty
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Sweet Liberty
5.8

Sweet Liberty

, 1986
Sweet Liberty
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Sweet Liberty
5.8

Cast

Alan Alda
Alan Alda
Michael Burgess
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Elliott James
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
Faith Healy
Bob Hoskins
Bob Hoskins
Stanley Gould
Lise Hilboldt
Gretchen Carlsen
Lillian Gish
Cecelia Burgess
Saul Rubinek
Saul Rubinek
Bo Hodges
Lois Chiles
Leslie
Linda Thorson
Linda Thorson
Grace James
Diana Agostini
Nurse
Director Alan Alda
Writer Alan Alda
Composer Bruce Broughton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 20 April 1986
Release date
20 April 1986 Russia 12+
20 April 1986 Kazakhstan
16 May 1986 Sweden 15
16 May 1986 USA
20 April 1986 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $14,205,021
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
Sweet Liberty, Doce Liberdade, Den søde frihed, Dulce libertad, Dulce libertate, Édes szabadság, Ihana vapaus, Ljuva frihet, Saldi laisve, Słodka wolność, Sweet Liberty - La dolce indipendenza, Sweet Liberty - What a Liberty, Sweet liberty (Dulce libertad), Γλυκιά ελευθερία, Сладка свобода, Сладкая свобода, Солодка свобода, くたばれ！ハリウッド

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Bo Hodges You realize who goes to see movies. Eighty percent of them are between the ages of 12 and 22. And you know what the kids like?
Michael Burgess What?
Bo Hodges Well, this may sound silly to you, but kids go completely ape if you do three things in a picture: defy authority, destroy property, and take people's clothes off.
Michael Burgess [bollixed] What does that have to do with American history?
Bo Hodges Oh, come on, Michael, think about it for a second. Why do kids defy authority? Because they're in rebellion. The American revolution, Michael, was the ultimate rebellion. *And* they destroyed property! So all we had to do with these lunatics' help was to get their clothes off.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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