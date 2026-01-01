Bo Hodges You realize who goes to see movies. Eighty percent of them are between the ages of 12 and 22. And you know what the kids like?

Michael Burgess What?

Bo Hodges Well, this may sound silly to you, but kids go completely ape if you do three things in a picture: defy authority, destroy property, and take people's clothes off.

Michael Burgess [bollixed] What does that have to do with American history?