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Poster of Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
7.3

Tryam! Zdravstvuite!

, 1980
Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
7.3

Cast

Georgi Burkov
Georgi Burkov
The Little Bear
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
The Hedgehog
Director Yuriy Butyrin
Writer Sergei Kozlov
Composer Vladimir Shainsky
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 1 January 1980
Release date
1 January 1980 Russia 6+
Production Ekran
Also known as
Tryam! Zdravstvuite!, Tryam! Hello!, Трям! Здравствуйте!, Hallo! Hallo!, Трям! Здрастуйте!, Трям Здравствуйте!

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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