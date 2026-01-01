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7.3
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Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
7.3
Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
, 1980
Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
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Posters
Similar
7.3
Cast
Georgi Burkov
The Little Bear
Klara Rumyanova
The Hedgehog
Director
Yuriy Butyrin
Writer
Sergei Kozlov
Composer
Vladimir Shainsky
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1980
World premiere
1 January 1980
Release date
1 January 1980
Russia
6+
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Tryam! Zdravstvuite!, Tryam! Hello!, Трям! Здравствуйте!, Hallo! Hallo!, Трям! Здрастуйте!, Трям Здравствуйте!
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Cartoon rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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