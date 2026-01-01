Menu
6.0
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Films
Maniac
Maniac
Maniac
18+
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Synopsis
A psychopath, troubled by his childhood abuse, loose in New York City, kills young women and takes their scalps as his trophies. Will he find the perfect woman in a photographer, and end his killing spree?
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
1980
World premiere
10 May 1980
Release date
14 November 1980
Russia
18+
30 October 1981
Brazil
3 March 1982
France
7 November 1980
Germany
31 July 1982
Japan
14 November 1980
Kazakhstan
26 December 1980
USA
14 November 1980
Ukraine
Budget
$350,000
Production
Magnum Motion Pictures Inc.
Also known as
Maniac, Maníaco, Maniac: Maníaco, Маньяк, Elmebeteg, Maniac - dødens budbringer, Maniac - kvindemorderen, Maniac - nukkemurhaaja, Maniac - vaanii ja tappaa, Maniak, Maniakk, Maniaque, Manijak, O Maníaco, Μανιακός δολοφόνος, Ο μανιακός, マニアック（1981）, 疯子, 瘋狂殺手
Director
William Lustig
Cast
Joe Spinell
Caroline Munro
Abigail Clayton
Kelly Piper
Rita Montone
Film Reviews
No reviews
Quotes
Frank Zito
I told you not to go out tonight, didn't I? Every time you go out, this kind of thing happens.
Maniac
