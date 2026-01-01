Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Maniac 18+
Synopsis

A psychopath, troubled by his childhood abuse, loose in New York City, kills young women and takes their scalps as his trophies. Will he find the perfect woman in a photographer, and end his killing spree?
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 10 May 1980
Release date
14 November 1980 Russia 18+
30 October 1981 Brazil
3 March 1982 France
7 November 1980 Germany
31 July 1982 Japan
14 November 1980 Kazakhstan
26 December 1980 USA
14 November 1980 Ukraine
Budget $350,000
Production Magnum Motion Pictures Inc.
Also known as
Maniac, Maníaco, Maniac: Maníaco, Маньяк, Elmebeteg, Maniac - dødens budbringer, Maniac - kvindemorderen, Maniac - nukkemurhaaja, Maniac - vaanii ja tappaa, Maniak, Maniakk, Maniaque, Manijak, O Maníaco, Μανιακός δολοφόνος, Ο μανιακός, マニアック（1981）, 疯子, 瘋狂殺手
Director
William Lustig
Cast
Joe Spinell
Joe Spinell
Caroline Munro
Abigail Clayton
Kelly Piper
Rita Montone
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Frank Zito I told you not to go out tonight, didn't I? Every time you go out, this kind of thing happens.
