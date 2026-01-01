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Poster of Tsarsuli koveltvis chventanaa
Kinoafisha Films Tsarsuli koveltvis chventanaa

Tsarsuli koveltvis chventanaa

, 1989
Tsarsuli koveltvis chventanaa
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Tsarsuli koveltvis chventanaa

Cast

Levan Panchulidze
L. Chakvetadze
Georgi Tavadze
Irakliy Apakidze
Irine Jgenti
Ia Parulava
Levan Kitia
Eduardo Parker Caves Xavier
Boris Bachurin
T. Chkuaseli
Director Gio Mgeladze
Writer Gio Mgeladze
Composer Nugzar Vatsadze
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 20 January 1989
Release date
20 January 1989 USSR
Production Georgian-Film
Also known as
Tsarsuli koveltvis chventanaa, Прошлое всегда с нами, The Past Is Always with Us, Proshloe vsegda s nami

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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