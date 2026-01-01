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Tsarsuli koveltvis chventanaa
Tsarsuli koveltvis chventanaa
, 1989
Tsarsuli koveltvis chventanaa
USSR / Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Levan Panchulidze
L. Chakvetadze
Georgi Tavadze
Irakliy Apakidze
Irine Jgenti
Ia Parulava
Levan Kitia
Eduardo Parker Caves Xavier
Boris Bachurin
T. Chkuaseli
Director
Gio Mgeladze
Writer
Gio Mgeladze
Composer
Nugzar Vatsadze
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
1989
World premiere
20 January 1989
Release date
20 January 1989
USSR
Production
Georgian-Film
Also known as
Tsarsuli koveltvis chventanaa, Прошлое всегда с нами, The Past Is Always with Us, Proshloe vsegda s nami
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