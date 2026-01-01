Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Kiss
Kiss
Kiss
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
History
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
1983
World premiere
22 October 1983
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Potseluy, Поцелуй, A csók, The Kiss
Director
Roman Balayan
Cast
Oleg Yankovskiy
Aleksandr Abdulov
Oleg Menshikov
Sokrat Abdukadyrov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Kiss
6.8
The Spy
(1988)
6.3
Shtrafnoy udar
(1963)
7.0
Othello
(1955)
7.5
Flights in Dreams and Reality
(1982)
6.1
Birds of Paradise
(2008)
6.9
Guard Me, My Talisman
(1986)
6.5
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District
(1989)
5.2
Pobeg iz tyurmy
(1977)
7.1
Lone Wolf
(1977)
6.9
Poor Poor Paul
(2003)
7.2
The Turning Point
(1978)
5.8
Zoloto
(1992)
6.6
6.7
IMDb
