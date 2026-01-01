Menu
Poster of Come in, the Suffering!
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Come in, the Suffering!

Come in, the Suffering!

Come in, the Suffering! 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 1 January 1987
Release date
1 January 1987 USSR
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Voydite, strazhdushchie!, Войдите, страждущие
Director
Leonid Osyka
Cast
Gregory Hlady
Boris Khmelnitskiy
Boris Khmelnitskiy
Alla Oding
Svitlana Kniazeva
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Come in, the Suffering!
Etudes about Vroobel 6.5
Etudes about Vroobel (1989)
Podarunok na imenini 7.2
Podarunok na imenini (1991)
Hetmanski kleinody 7.2
Hetmanski kleinody (1993)
Bow down to the ground 5.9
Bow down to the ground (1985)
Zakhar Berkut 7.1
Zakhar Berkut (1971)
The Stone Cross 7.6
The Stone Cross (1968)
Kto vernyotsa, dolyubit 7.2
Kto vernyotsa, dolyubit (1966)
Preodoleniye 3.6
Preodoleniye (1982)
Naperekor vsemu 6.9
Naperekor vsemu (1972)
Sirano de Berzherak 7.6
Sirano de Berzherak (1989)
Zateryannye v peskakh 5.9
Zateryannye v peskakh (1984)
M.K.C. Zodiakas 6.3
M.K.C. Zodiakas (1986)

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
