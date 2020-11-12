ProductionAmerican Cinema Productions, Estudios Churubusco Azteca S.A.
Also known as
The Octagon, Oktagon, Octagon, Octagón, Octagon - Die Rache der Ninja, Октагон, A Fortaleza Secreta, A karatés védőangyal, Cry vengeance, Desafío final, Duelo final, El octágono, Hiljaiset tappajat, Kaheksanurk, La fureur du juste, Mænd uden nåde, Ninja cehennem dönüşü, O Protector, Octagon - hiljaiset tappajat, Octagon - tysta dödare, Octagon, le combat des maîtres, Octagon: Escola de Assassinos, Octagon: Escola para Assassinos, Osmiobok, The Man Without Mercy, The Octagon - hiljaiset tappajat, Titkos társaság, To Oktagono, Το οκτάγωνο, オクタゴン, เดี่ยวเดนตาย
Film rating
5.6
Rate12 votes
5.1IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Quotes
ScottThat's an insult to both of us. It makes me stupid and you... a whore.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.