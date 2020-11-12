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Poster of The Octagon
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The Octagon
5.6

The Octagon

, 1980
The Octagon
USA / Romantic, Thriller, Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of The Octagon
5.6

Synopsis

A martial artist must defeat a plan by ninjas to create a worldwide training camp for terrorists.

Cast

Chuck Norris
Chuck Norris
Scott James
Karen Carlson
Justine
Lee Van Cleef
McCarn
Art Hindle
A. J.
Carol Bagdasarian
Aura
Tadashi Yamashita
Seikura
Kim Lankford
Nancy
Larry D. Mann
Tibor
Kurt Grayson
Doggo
Richard Norton
Longlegs
Richard Norton
Longlegs
Director Eric Karson
Writer Leigh Chapman, Paul Aaron
Composer Dick Halligan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 14 August 1980
Release date
15 August 1980 Russia 18+
14 August 1980 Australia
14 August 1980 Brazil 16
10 November 1980 Germany
15 August 1980 Kazakhstan
14 August 1980 USA
15 August 1980 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,971,000
Production American Cinema Productions, Estudios Churubusco Azteca S.A.
Also known as
The Octagon, Oktagon, Octagon, Octagón, Octagon - Die Rache der Ninja, Октагон, A Fortaleza Secreta, A karatés védőangyal, Cry vengeance, Desafío final, Duelo final, El octágono, Hiljaiset tappajat, Kaheksanurk, La fureur du juste, Mænd uden nåde, Ninja cehennem dönüşü, O Protector, Octagon - hiljaiset tappajat, Octagon - tysta dödare, Octagon, le combat des maîtres, Octagon: Escola de Assassinos, Octagon: Escola para Assassinos, Osmiobok, The Man Without Mercy, The Octagon - hiljaiset tappajat, Titkos társaság, To Oktagono, Το οκτάγωνο, オクタゴン, เดี่ยวเดนตาย

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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