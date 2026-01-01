Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Secret of the Snow Queen
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Secret of the Snow Queen
6.8

The Secret of the Snow Queen

, 1986
Tayna snezhnoy korolevy
USSR / Family, Fantasy, Musical / 18+
Poster of The Secret of the Snow Queen
6.8

Synopsis

When the Snow Queen, a lonely and powerful fairy, kidnaps the human boy Kay, his best friend Gerda must overcome many obstacles on her journey to rescue him..

Cast

Nina Gomiashvili
Gerda
Yan Puzyrevsky
Key
Alisa Freindlich
Alisa Freindlich
Snow Queen
Oleg Yefremov
Oleg Yefremov
Author
Vija Artmane
Vija Artmane
Mrs. Autumn
Lyudmila Makarova
Atamansha
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Vladislav Strzhelchik
King
Alexander Lenkov
Alexander Lenkov
Director Nikolay Aleksandrovich
Writer Hans Christian Andersen, Vadim Korostylyov
Composer Mark Minkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 5 June 1986
Release date
5 June 1986 Russia
10 October 1986 USA
Worldwide Gross $18,782
Production Ekran
Also known as
Tayna snezhnoy korolevy, The Secret of the Snow Queen, Тайна Снежной королевы, Lumekuninganna saladus, Secretul Crăiesei Zăpezii, Snow Queen's Secret, Tajemnica Królowej Śniegu

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more