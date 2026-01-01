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6.8
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The Secret of the Snow Queen
6.8
The Secret of the Snow Queen
, 1986
Tayna snezhnoy korolevy
USSR / Family, Fantasy, Musical / 18+
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6.8
Synopsis
When the Snow Queen, a lonely and powerful fairy, kidnaps the human boy Kay, his best friend Gerda must overcome many obstacles on her journey to rescue him..
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Cast
Nina Gomiashvili
Gerda
Yan Puzyrevsky
Key
Alisa Freindlich
Snow Queen
Oleg Yefremov
Author
Vija Artmane
Mrs. Autumn
Lyudmila Makarova
Atamansha
Vladislav Strzhelchik
King
Alexander Lenkov
Director
Nikolay Aleksandrovich
Writer
Hans Christian Andersen
,
Vadim Korostylyov
Composer
Mark Minkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
5 June 1986
Release date
5 June 1986
Russia
10 October 1986
USA
Worldwide Gross
$18,782
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Tayna snezhnoy korolevy, The Secret of the Snow Queen, Тайна Снежной королевы, Lumekuninganna saladus, Secretul Crăiesei Zăpezii, Snow Queen's Secret, Tajemnica Królowej Śniegu
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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