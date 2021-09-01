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Poster of The Road to Bresson
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Road to Bresson
7.3

The Road to Bresson

, 1984
De weg naar Bresson
Netherlands / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Road to Bresson
7.3

Cast

Robert Bresson
Robert Bresson
Self
Andrei Tarkovsky
Andrei Tarkovsky
Self
Louis Malle
Louis Malle
Self
Dominique Sanda
Self
Paul Schrader
Paul Schrader
Self
Orson Welles
Orson Welles
Self
Director Leo De Boer, Jurriën Rood
Writer Leo De Boer, Jurriën Rood
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 54 minutes
Production year 1984
Online premiere 17 April 2014
World premiere 31 January 1984
Release date
13 May 1984 France
5 December 1998 USA
Production Frans Rasker Film
Also known as
De weg naar Bresson, El camino a Bresson, The Road to Bresson

Film rating

7.3
Rate 16 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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