Similar films for The Road to Bresson
Andrey Tarkovsky. A Cinema Prayer Documentary
2019, Russia / Italy / Sweden
7.0
Twelve Monkeys Sci-Fi, Drama
1995, USA
7.0
L'Argent Drama
1983, France / Switzerland
7.0
A Gentle Woman Drama
1969, France
7.0
Pickpocket Thriller, Drama, Crime
1959, France
7.0
A Man Escaped Thriller, War, Drama
1956, France
8.0
Diary of a Country Priest Drama
1950, France
7.0
Voyage in Time Documentary
1983, Italy
6.0
...And the Pursuit of Happiness Documentary
1986, USA
7.0
Hitchcock/Truffaut Documentary
2015, France / USA
7.0
Une journée d'Andrei Arsenevitch Documentary
2000, France
7.0
Andrey Tarkovskiy. Zhizn i sudba. Vozvraschenie Documentary
1989, USSR
0.0