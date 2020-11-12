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Poster of Chocolat
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Chocolat
7.3

Chocolat

, 1988
Chocolat
France, West Germany, Cameroon / Drama / 18+
Poster of Chocolat
7.3

Cast

Isaach de Bankolé
Isaach de Bankolé
Protée
François Cluzet
François Cluzet
Marc Dalens
Giulia Boschi
Aimée Dalens
Jean-Claude Adelin
Luc
Laurent Arnal
Machinard
Jean Bediebe
Prosper
Jean-Quentin Châtelain
Courbassol
Emmanuelle Chaulet
Mireille Machinard
Kenneth Cranham
Kenneth Cranham
Boothby
Jacques Denis
Joseph Delpich
Director Claire Denis
Writer Claire Denis, Jean-Pol Fargeau
Composer Abdullah Ibrahim
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / West Germany / Cameroon
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 18 May 1988
Release date
25 October 1990 Australia
18 May 1988 France
24 August 1989 Germany
21 April 1989 Great Britain
17 June 1989 Japan
22 February 2024 Netherlands 12
17 February 1989 Sweden
10 March 1989 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget 1,300,000 FRF
Worldwide Gross $2,344,286
Production Cinémanuel, MK2 Productions, Cerito Films
Also known as
Chocolat, Chocolate, Chocolat - Verbotene Sehnsucht, Chokolade, Çikolata, Ciocolată, Čokoláda, Csokoládé, Czekolada, Sokoladas, Verbotene Sehnsucht, Xocolata, Σοκολάτα, Шоколад, ショコラ（1988）, 巧克力, 초콜렛, 초콜릿

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Marc Dalens When you look at the hills, beyond the houses and beyond the trees, where the earth touches the sky, that's the horizon. Tomorrow, in the daytime, I'll show you something. The closer you get to that line, the farther it moves. If you walk towards it, it moves away. It flees from you. I must also explain this to you. You see the line. You see it, but it doesn't exist.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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