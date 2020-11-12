Marc DalensWhen you look at the hills, beyond the houses and beyond the trees, where the earth touches the sky, that's the horizon. Tomorrow, in the daytime, I'll show you something. The closer you get to that line, the farther it moves. If you walk towards it, it moves away. It flees from you. I must also explain this to you. You see the line. You see it, but it doesn't exist.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.