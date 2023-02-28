The action takes place in the 18th century in Lima. The wandering artists Pericola and Piquillo perform in the town square. They love each other, but cannot get married - the poor artists do not have the means for this. Meanwhile, the Viceroy of Peru, Don Andreas-Ribeira, likening to Harun Al-Rashid, dresses up as a commoner and goes out into the city to find out what his subjects say about him. He falls in love with Pericola at first sight. But the fact that she is not married prevents the Pericole from appearing at the royal court.