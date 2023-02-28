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Poster of Perikola
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Perikola
6.1

Perikola

, 1984
Perikola
USSR / Musical / 18+
Poster of Perikola
6.1

Synopsis

The action takes place in the 18th century in Lima. The wandering artists Pericola and Piquillo perform in the town square. They love each other, but cannot get married - the poor artists do not have the means for this. Meanwhile, the Viceroy of Peru, Don Andreas-Ribeira, likening to Harun Al-Rashid, dresses up as a commoner and goes out into the city to find out what his subjects say about him. He falls in love with Pericola at first sight. But the fact that she is not married prevents the Pericole from appearing at the royal court.

Cast

Galina Belyaeva
Galina Belyaeva
Perikola
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Spartak Mishulin
Spartak Mishulin
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Ğali Abaydulov
Aleksandr Blok
Inna Ulyanova
Natalya Sorokina
Nikolai Pakhomenko
Pavel Bubelnikov
Director Aleksandr Belinsky
Writer Aleksandr Belinsky, Semyon Altov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 31 December 1984
Release date
31 December 1984 USSR
Production Gosteleradio USSR, Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Perikola, Перикола

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 28 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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