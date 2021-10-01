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Poster of Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart
6.6

Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart

, 1985
Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart
6.6

Cast

Kim Chew
Mrs. Tam
Victor Wong
Uncle Tam
Cora Miao
Julia
John Nishio
Richard
Amy Hill
Amy Hill
Amy Tam
Kate Choi
Kevin Tam
Mark Dacascos
Mark Dacascos
Mary Chew
Old m.j. player
Nora Lee
Old m.j. player
Laureen Chew
Geraldine Tam
Ida F.O. Chung
Auntie Mary
Director Wayne Wang
Writer Laureen Chew, Terrel Seltzer, Wayne Wang
Composer Todd Boekelheide
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1985
Online premiere 1 October 2021
World premiere 13 May 1985
Release date
9 August 1985 Russia
9 August 1985 Kazakhstan
9 August 1985 USA
9 August 1985 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production CIM, Project A Partnership
Also known as
Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart, Dim Sum, Dim Sum - Etwas fürs Herz, Trochę serca to chyba nigdy niedużo, Дим Сум: Легкое биение сердца, 点心

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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