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6.3
Kinoafisha Films Flowers of Reverie
6.3

Flowers of Reverie

, 1984
Szirmok, viragok, koszoruk
Hungary / Drama / 18+
6.3

Cast

György Cserhalmi
Majláth Ferenc
Grażyna Szapołowska
Grażyna Szapołowska
Mária, Majláth felesége
Jiří Adamíra
Heinrich nagybácsi
Boguslaw Linda
Boguslaw Linda
Tarnóczy Kornél
Péter Malcsiner
Tarnóczy Miklós
Lajos Őze
Ezredes
Vilmos Kun
Börtönigazgató
Angéla Császár
Mária magyar hangja
Tibor Kristóf
Heinrich magyar hangja
Sándor Szakácsi
Kornél magyar hangja
Director László Lugossy
Writer István Kardos, László Lugossy
Composer György Selmeczi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 10 January 1985
Release date
10 January 1985 Hungary
Production Budapest Játékfilmstúdió
Also known as
Szirmok, virágok, koszorúk, Flowers of Reverie, Blüten, Blumen, Kränze, Płatki, kwiaty, wieńce, Fleur de chimère

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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