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Poster of Hotel room
Kinoafisha Films Hotel room

Hotel room

, 1982
Hotel room
Comedy / 18+
Poster of Hotel room

Cast

Griffin Dunne
Griffin Dunne
Deborah Kara Unger
Deborah Kara Unger
Harry Dean Stanton
Harry Dean Stanton
Glenne Headly
Glenne Headly
Freddie Jones
Freddie Jones
Director David Lynch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1982

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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