1 poster
Flight to the Land of Monsters
Flight to the Land of Monsters
Polyot v stranu chudovishch
18+
Family
Fantasy
Synopsis
A few kids are kidnapped and transferred to the Magic Kingdom where they must fight the monsters and evil sorcerers.
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
1987
World premiere
30 April 1986
Release date
30 April 1986
Russia
30 April 1986
Belarus
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Polyot v stranu chudovishch, Flight to the Land of Monsters, Полет в страну чудовищ
Director
Vladimir Bychkov
Cast
Maksim Matusevich
Andrei Solovey
Aleksandr Frish
Vladimir Kremena
Film rating
4.7
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
