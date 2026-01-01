Menu
Russian
Poster of Flight to the Land of Monsters
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Flight to the Land of Monsters

Flight to the Land of Monsters

Polyot v stranu chudovishch 18+
Synopsis

A few kids are kidnapped and transferred to the Magic Kingdom where they must fight the monsters and evil sorcerers.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 30 April 1986
Release date
30 April 1986 Russia
30 April 1986 Belarus
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Polyot v stranu chudovishch, Flight to the Land of Monsters, Полет в страну чудовищ
Director
Vladimir Bychkov
Cast
Maksim Matusevich
Andrei Solovey
Aleksandr Frish
Vladimir Kremena
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
