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7.9
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O bednom gusare zamolvite slovo
7.9
O bednom gusare zamolvite slovo
, 1980
O bednom gusare zamolvite slovo
USSR / Romantic, History, Comedy, Musical / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
7.9
Cast
Yevgeny Leonov
Afanasiy Bubentsov - aktyor
Oleg Basilashvili
graf Merzlyayev
Irina Mazurkevich
Nastya Bubentsova - doch Afanasiya
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Aleksey Pletnyov - kornet
Valentin Gaft
Ivan Pokrovskiy polkovnik
Georgi Burkov
Artyuhov - kamerdiner Merzlyayeva
Zinoviy Gerdt
Lev Pertsovskiy - prodavets popugayev
Viktor Pavlov
Stepan - tyuremshchik
Boryslav Brondukov
Tyuremshchik
Valeriy Nosik
Simpomponchik - kornet
Director
Eldar Ryazanov
Writer
Grigori Gorin
,
Eldar Ryazanov
Composer
Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 47 minutes
Production year
1980
World premiere
1 January 1980
Release date
1 January 1980
Russia
11 November 1980
USA
Production
Mosfilm, Telefilm
Also known as
O bednom gusare zamolvite slovo, О бедном гусаре замолвите слово, Say a Word for Poor Cavalrymen, Say a Word for the Poor Hussar, Užtarkite vargšą husarą, Vaese husaari eest kostke sõna, Un mot pour le pauvre hussard.
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Film rating
7.9
Rate
13
votes
7.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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Showtimes
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