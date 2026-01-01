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Poster of O bednom gusare zamolvite slovo
7.9
Kinoafisha Films O bednom gusare zamolvite slovo
7.9

O bednom gusare zamolvite slovo

, 1980
O bednom gusare zamolvite slovo
USSR / Romantic, History, Comedy, Musical / 18+
Poster of O bednom gusare zamolvite slovo
7.9

Cast

Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Afanasiy Bubentsov - aktyor
Oleg Basilashvili
Oleg Basilashvili
graf Merzlyayev
Irina Mazurkevich
Irina Mazurkevich
Nastya Bubentsova - doch Afanasiya
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Aleksey Pletnyov - kornet
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Ivan Pokrovskiy polkovnik
Georgi Burkov
Georgi Burkov
Artyuhov - kamerdiner Merzlyayeva
Zinoviy Gerdt
Zinoviy Gerdt
Lev Pertsovskiy - prodavets popugayev
Viktor Pavlov
Viktor Pavlov
Stepan - tyuremshchik
Boryslav Brondukov
Boryslav Brondukov
Tyuremshchik
Valeriy Nosik
Valeriy Nosik
Simpomponchik - kornet
Director Eldar Ryazanov
Writer Grigori Gorin, Eldar Ryazanov
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 47 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 1 January 1980
Release date
1 January 1980 Russia
11 November 1980 USA
Production Mosfilm, Telefilm
Also known as
O bednom gusare zamolvite slovo, О бедном гусаре замолвите слово, Say a Word for Poor Cavalrymen, Say a Word for the Poor Hussar, Užtarkite vargšą husarą, Vaese husaari eest kostke sõna, Un mot pour le pauvre hussard.

Film rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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