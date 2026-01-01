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Poster of Pereval
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Pereval
7.3

Pereval

, 1988
Pereval
USSR / Sci-Fi, Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Pereval
7.3

Cast

Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Narrator
Vasily Livanov
Vasily Livanov
Old
Aleksandr Pashutin
Aleksandr Pashutin
Thomas
Alla Pokrovskaya
Mama
Director Vladimir Tarasov, Vladimir Tarasov
Writer Kir Bulychev
Composer Aleksandr Gradskiy
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 25 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 1 September 1988
Release date
1 September 1988 Russia
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Pereval, The Pass, Перевал, The Path

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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