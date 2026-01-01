Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Stepnaya eskadrilya
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Stepnaya eskadrilya
4.8

Stepnaya eskadrilya

, 1986
Stepnaya eskadrilya
USSR / Family / 18+
Poster of Stepnaya eskadrilya
4.8

Cast

Boris Nevzorov
Boris Nevzorov
Andrei Korobkov
Irina Starostenko
Yuriy Medvedev
Yuriy Medvedev
Rasmi Dzhabrailov
Aleksandr Galibin
Aleksandr Galibin
Vitali Burobin
Vera Agafonova
Sergei Kozhukhantsev
Sergey Shelgunov
Zhurnalist
Director Irma Raush
Writer Valentina Spirina
Composer Viktor Kisin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 1 June 1987
Release date
1 June 1987 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Stepnaya eskadrilya, Степная эскадрилья

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more