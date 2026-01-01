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4.8
Kinoafisha
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Stepnaya eskadrilya
4.8
Stepnaya eskadrilya
, 1986
Stepnaya eskadrilya
USSR / Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.8
Cast
Boris Nevzorov
Andrei Korobkov
Irina Starostenko
Yuriy Medvedev
Rasmi Dzhabrailov
Aleksandr Galibin
Vitali Burobin
Vera Agafonova
Sergei Kozhukhantsev
Sergey Shelgunov
Zhurnalist
Director
Irma Raush
Writer
Valentina Spirina
Composer
Viktor Kisin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
1 June 1987
Release date
1 June 1987
USSR
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Stepnaya eskadrilya, Степная эскадрилья
More
Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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