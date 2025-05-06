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Poster of Road Companion
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Road Companion
6.1

Road Companion

, 1986
Poputchik
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Road Companion
6.1

Synopsis

Inventor and his critic goes on same train

Cast

Aleksandr Zbruyev
Aleksandr Zbruyev
Sergey Zhilin
Valeriy Priyomykhov
Nikolay Kostylin
Ivan Bortnik
Ivan Bortnik
Ivan
Tamara Degtyaryova
Katerina
Tamara Degtyaryova
Katerina
Vsevolod Shestakov
Yuriy Ivanovich Sedov
Evgeniy Vazhenin
Predsedatel kolkhoza
Nadezhda Timokhina
Marina
Maryana Polteva
Maryana Polteva
Olya
Feliks Aitov
S. Andreyev
Director Ivan Kiasashvili
Writer Pavel Lungin, Ivan Kiasashvili
Composer Vyacheslav Ganelin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 15 June 1987
Release date
17 June 1987 Russia
15 June 1987 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Poputchik, Útitársak, Попутчик

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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