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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Road Companion
6.1
Road Companion
, 1986
Poputchik
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Synopsis
Inventor and his critic goes on same train
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Cast
Aleksandr Zbruyev
Sergey Zhilin
Valeriy Priyomykhov
Nikolay Kostylin
Ivan Bortnik
Ivan
Tamara Degtyaryova
Katerina
Tamara Degtyaryova
Katerina
Vsevolod Shestakov
Yuriy Ivanovich Sedov
Evgeniy Vazhenin
Predsedatel kolkhoza
Nadezhda Timokhina
Marina
Maryana Polteva
Olya
Feliks Aitov
S. Andreyev
Director
Ivan Kiasashvili
Writer
Pavel Lungin
,
Ivan Kiasashvili
Composer
Vyacheslav Ganelin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
15 June 1987
Release date
17 June 1987
Russia
15 June 1987
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Poputchik, Útitársak, Попутчик
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Stills
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