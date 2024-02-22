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Poster of Cervantes from the Small Town
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Cervantes from the Small Town
6.7

Cervantes from the Small Town

, 1982
Servantes iz Malog Mista
Yugoslavia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Cervantes from the Small Town
6.7

Synopsis

'Malo Misto' lives its own life, but not far behind the times. Hotel manager Roko Prč strives to organise tourism, so he introduces the first nudist beach. His wife Anđa brings two of her cousins from the Dalmatian hinterland and demands Roko to hire them. One of them, a young man named Ikan, earns the attention of a beautiful Swedish tourist. From Chile to Malo Misto returned Tonči, nicknamed Servantes, of course, without any money. He fell on the back of his hardworking aunt Keka, who even without him has enough problems of her own. Servantes also experiences an unexpected romance.

Cast

Ivica Vidović
Servantes
Boris Dvornik
Diretur Roko Prc
Karlo Bulić
Dotur Luigi
Mato Ergović
Domenico
Fabijan Šovagović
Tajnik MZ
Marija Kohn
Biserka Ipsa
Asja Kisic
Luigijeva Bepina
Zvonko Lepetic
Andrija
Zvonko Lepetic
Andrija
Spiro Guberina
Galileo
Zdravka Krstulovic
Andja Vlajina
Director Daniel Marusic
Writer Miljenko Smoje, Daniel Marusic
Composer Zdenko Runjic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Yugoslavia
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 2 February 1982
Release date
2 February 1982 Bosnia and Herzegovina
2 February 1982 Croatia
2 February 1982 North Macedonia
2 February 1982 Serbia
2 February 1982 Slovenia
Production Croatia Film, FRZ 'Servantes', Jadran Film
Also known as
Servantes iz Malog Mista, Servantes from Little Town

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
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Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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